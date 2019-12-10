‘Wheel of Fortune’: How Long Will Vanna White Host For Pat Sajak?

Vanna White made her highly-anticipated hosting spot in place of Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune on Monday’s episode. Heading into the show, White revealed she was feeling a little nervous about the whole ordeal after quickly learning she was being called to the forefront.

So how long will White find herself front and center and away from her usual spot on the letter board?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sajak actually shared this information over the weekend as he is recovering from an emergency surgery due to a blocked intestine.

Tonight’s my first night of hosting Wheel! I’m excited and nervous! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/4Jsz3UePFp — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) December 9, 2019

“It’s a bit confusing, but here’s the deal: Vanna will be hosting this coming week and the next,” he wrote in a tweet. “Then two weeks of shows I before my surgery. Then Vanna again the week of Jan. 6 with a special guest at the puzzle board. Then the planets will realign, and it’s back to normal.”

Viewers can expect to see White through this week and up until Dec. 20. Then a series of pre-surgery taped episodes will air through the holidays until White returns on Jan. 6 through Jan. 10.

Sajak will return on Monday, Jan. 13.

In White’s place was Minnie Mouse, who was tasked with controlling the letter board.

In an interview with The New York Times prior to the episode airing, White shared what was going through her mind when producers informed her that she would be needed to host in Sajak’s place. She admitted she was filled with nerves.

“Normally I just stand there and I turn my letters, and I’m just happy as can be not having to worry about anything else,” she explained. “But here I am controlling the game. So logistically, it was much harder. But I know every aspect of the game, which helped so much.”

Despite sharing her nerves, viewers didn’t hold back in their critiques. Many could sense her uncertainty in taking the reins of the show.

“Vanna seems uncomfortableas host and it’s making it awkward to watch [sic],” one viewer said.

Another watcher didn’t mince words tweeting that, “Vanna White is a trainwreck,” they wrote.

Sajak has been the host of Wheel for 37 years and had only missed an episode one time prior to this, back in 1996 when he had laryngitis. White’s served in her role since 1982.