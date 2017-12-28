TV Shows

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Want Frustrating Contestant to Buy a Clue

One Wheel of Fortune contestant rather upset the internet on Wednesday when she made a seemingly unnecessary purchase while attempting to solve a puzzle on the game show.

A contestant named Lisa had “Pepper_ni Pineapple Pi__a” on the board, following a spin where she correctly guessed the letter “R.” She then purchased the vowel “O,” spending $250 before immediately solving the puzzle.

Naturally, Twitter was a bit confused by Lisa’s decision, with many noting that the puzzle was easily solvable before Lisa wasted her money buying a vowel.

In the end, Lisa scored the win after a series of bankruptcies for the other contestants. She even won a car, so it’s safe to say she’s doing just fine.

See her puzzle in the clip above.

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Television

