'Wheel of Fortune' Announces First-Ever Live Tour

Wheel of Fortune is hitting the road! The long-running game show is set to embark on its first-ever live tour, with Wheel of Fortune Live! set to bring a replica of the iconic wheel to fans across North America, giving them the chance to win big and be a part of Wheel of Fortune's decades-long history.

Set to kick off in early September with a stop in Kentucky, Wheel of Fortune Live! is described as "an all-new theatrical experience" that is "the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game in person outside." Taking the show out of Sony Pictures Studios and straight to fans' hometowns, guests will have the chance to audition to go on stage, where they will spin a replica of the iconic Wheel of Fortune wheel and solve the puzzles. Guests will also have the opportunity to walk away with some pretty cool prizes, including $10,000, trips to Paris and Hawaii, and more. Audience members, meanwhile, will be treated to the chance to be randomly selected to win cash and prizes. The live tour is produced by Right Angle Entertainment, marking a new partnership between Sony and Right Angle.

"This partnership with Right Angle presents an opportunity to expand our reach to give more people a live experience as close to being on the televised show as you can get without actually being in the studio," Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President, Game Shows for Sony Pictures Television, said, according to Variety. "We look forward to providing this incredible local immersive experience to people who might not otherwise make it out to Los Angeles to be on the set with Pat and Vanna."

Wheel of Fortune Live! will perform over 60 dates, beginning with a Thursday, Sept. 8 stop in Owensboro, Kentucky before traveling to St. Louis, Missouri the following day. The tour will also make stops in Tennessee, North Carolina, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Arizona, and California, among others, before concluding at Prior, Lake Minnesota's Mystic Lake Casino – Showroom on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale today, Tuesday, May 17, with general sale beginning Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans of the show can get the complete experience with a VIP Package, which offers early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access, and photo opportunities to spin the wheel. For tickets and more information, including a full list of locations, visit www.WheelofFortuneLive.com. Hosts for the tour are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.