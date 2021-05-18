'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Clinches Six-Figure Prize With Lucky Spin

✖

A Wheel of Fortune contestant won a massive prize on the popular game show. Victoria won $100,000 after she guessed the phrase correctly that read, "Chatting with mom." When she spun the wheel, Pat Sajak announced there was a $100,000 prize to be won and little did she know she would be taking that home.

Victoria shared with Sajak and Vanna White that her and her mother used to watch the show together, which made her big win that much more special. It's not often contestants win the big prize, and after Sajak congratulated Victoria he joked that while they love when someone wins the big surprise, they always have a major cleanup afterwards because of all the confetti that drops on the studio.

This isn't the only major win in recent episodes. Wheel of Fortune has been on the air since 1975, but the show still has a few tricks up its sleeve. In April, there was a historic night on the game show when Laura Trammell, a public middle school teacher from Mission Viejo in Orange County, CA, became the first person to win a house in the bonus round. Not just any house, but a house in Margaritaville.

That episode was part of Wheel of Fortune's Home Sweet Home Giveaway, which gives contestants the chance to win more than just cash. This year's giveaway is in partnership with Latitude Margaritaville communities for seniors over the age of 55 in Florida and was in part developed by "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett. The home that Trammell won is worth an estimated $375,000.

The Home Sweet Home Giveaway is part of a promotion for Latitude Margaritaville. There are three existing communities located in Daytona Beach and Watersound, Florida, and in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The range of homes cost between the low $200,000s and the high $300,000s. The neighborhoods have a number of amenities like fitness centers, swimming pools, spas, a restaurant and bar, and a town square and theater for resident events.