'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Walks Away With Enormous Prize

Wheel of Fortune has been on the air since 1975, but the show still has a few tricks up its sleeve. Tuesday night was a historic night for the iconic game show, when Laura Trammell, a public middle school teacher from Mission Viejo in Orange County, CA, became the first person to win a house in the bonus round. Not just any house, but a house in Margaritaville.

This episode was a part of Wheel of Fortune's Home Sweet Home Giveaway, which gives contestants the chance to win more than just cash. This year's giveaway is in partnership with Latitude Margaritaville communities for seniors over the age of 55 in Florida and was in part developed by "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett. The home that Trammell won is worth an estimated $375,000.

Trammell was already on a roll going into the bonus round, already racking up winnings of $23,690 including a trip to St. Thomas for a tropical island vacation. She solved the bonus round puzzle with the phrase "I caught a glimpse," prompting host Pat Sajak to quip "She caught a glimpse. She caught a glimpse of her new home!"

"This is just nuts," said Sajak. Trammell was initially speechless but later told Sajak, "I am beyond excited, I'm still in shock. I still can't believe it just happened." The teacher's total take-home prizes totaled $398,690, a new record for the show's highest non-millionaire winnings. "First thing, I have to tell you that, when you won, Vanna was running across the stage, and the confetti came out, and you got whacked in the head by a clump of confetti," explained Sajak. "Thank goodness, it wasn't my eye," White said to Sajak, who joked, "You could've put your eye out!"

The Home Sweet Home Giveaway is part of a promotion for Latitude Margaritaville. There are three existing communities located in Daytona Beach and Watersound, Florida, and in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The range of homes cost between the low $200,000s and the high $300,000s. The neighborhoods have a number of amenities like fitness centers, swimming pools, spas, a restaurant and bar, and a town square and theater for resident events.