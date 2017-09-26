What’s on TV Tonight?

After Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon dominated the start of fall TV season on Monday night, things are looking to keep up as Tuesday rolls around.

Because TV season is just now kicking off, there are plenty of new shows getting ready to premiere tonight, as well as some highly-anticipated premieres of returning hits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the midst of all the exciting premieres, there are also a couple of special episodes of popular reality TV competitions, with Dancing with the Stars and The Voice airing their second installments of the week.

You’re going to want to set your DVR tonight, because the evening will be jam-packed.

8 P.M. ET:

Celebrity Family Feud (Season 3 Finale) – ABC

Lethal Weapon (Season 2 Premiere) – FOX

NCIS (Season 15 Premiere) – CBS

The Voice (Season 13 Premiere Night 2) – NBC

9 P.M. ET:

Dancing with the Stars (Special Night) – ABC

Bull (Season 2 Premiere) – CBS

This Is Us (Season 2 Premiere) – NBC

The Mick (Season 2 Premiere) – FOX

9:30 P.M. ET:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 5 Premiere) – FOX

10 P.M. ET: