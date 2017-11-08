What’s on TV Tonight?

It’s Monday, September 25 and it’s time for TV fans to get excited! After a long summer, the new TV season is finally upon us, and there are a ton of new and returning shows to check out this week.

Traditionally, Monday has always been a very busy evening for television during the fall season. Sitcoms, reality shows, and Monday Night Football often compete for the crowded lineup.

This year is no different. From 8 p.m. all the way until 11 p.m., popular TV will occupy all of the major channels.

Read on to see which of your favorites are returning tonight.

Reality Competitions at 8 p.m.

There are three major reality competition shows scheduled to air tonight, and they will all air at the exact same time.

ABC will air its second episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 25. After one week of the competition, audiences will find out which couple was voted off the competition.

On NBC, The Voice will premiere its new season with another round of blind auditions. Blake Shelton and Adam Levine will be back, alongside new judges Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson.

To round out the reality block, FOX will air the season finale of So You Think You Can Dance.

All three specials will begin at 8 p.m., and they will all last for two hours.

CBS Sitcom Premieres

If reality TV isn’t your speed, and you’re looking for something to watch from 8-10 p.m., CBS has got you covered.

The network starts its night at 8 p.m. with the Season 11 premiere of The Big Bang Theory. The previous season concluded with a bit of cliffhanger, as fans are left waiting to see if Amy will accept Sheldon’s surprise proposal.

Immediately following Big Bang is the series premiere of its spinoff series, Young Sheldon. The show tells the tale of Sheldon Cooper as a 9-year-old in Texas, and it premieres at 8:30.

At 9 p.m., Kevin Can Wait kicks off its second season, after experiencing quite the controversial summer. Producers decided to kill off Kevin’s wife Donna, while promoting Leah Remini to series regular.

Rounding out the CBS comedy block at 9:30 p.m. is the series premiere of Me, Myself & I. The new show, starring SNL alum Bobby Moynihan, follows the story of one man during three different parts of his life.

New Shows

Things won’t be slowing down during the 10 o’clock hour, as three shows have premieres airing at that time.

ABC will air the series premiere of The Good Doctor, a drama about a young surgeon with autism, starring Freddie Highmore. At the same time, NBC will premiere one if its brand new shows, as military drama The Brave makes its debut.

Finally, back on CBS, Scorpion begins its new season.