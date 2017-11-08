What’s on TV Tonight?

Tonight is shaping up to be a wonderful night for TV fans around the country.

Wednesday, September 20 is still a few days away from the official beginning of Fall TV season, but it’s got plenty of goodies that you’ll want to tune in for.

Many of the summer reality shows are wrapping up this week, and a few of those finales have all landed on the same night. In addition to the finales, there are a couple of anticipated fall premieres to look forward to as well.

If you’re into the edgier cable series, there is a wide selection of new episodes coming on later at night.

AGT, Big Brother and MasterChef Finales

Summer television has been dominated by reality competitions, and three of the biggest are coming to a close tonight. Sadly, for reality fans, all three programs are airing their finales at the same time.

America’s Got Talent (NBC), Big Brother (CBS) and MasterChef (Fox) will all end their current seasons at 8 p.m. Additionally, all three finales are two hours long.

Many fans will have to choose which of these shows to watch live, while catching the others on-demand or their DVR later.

The Good Place Returns

Tonight will be dominated by finales, but there is one notable premiere scheduled after America’s Got Talent.

The Good Place became one of TV’s most talked-about sitcoms this summer, following an enormous plot twist in the Season 1 finale. It was revealed that nothing about the show was actually what it seemed, and many fans were instantly all-in for a second season.

After getting another burst of energy on Netflix last month, The Good Place has built up quite a bit of hype leading into its Season 2 premiere. (Spoiler Alert: it’s a great forking episode.)

While its normal weekly slot has The Good Place airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays, the hour-long premiere will air at 10 p.m. tonight.

Big Night on Cable

Over on the cable channels, you’ll find a good mix of premieres and finales airing later tonight, most of them coming at 10 p.m.

SYFY will be premiering the second season of its talked-about thriller series, Channel Zero. The show has often been compared to Black Mirror on Netflix, so sci-fi fans should find themselves tuning in.

Jessica Biel’s mini-series, The Sinner, is coming to a close on USA at 10 p.m. and fans will finally figure out the missing pieces to Cora’s puzzle. At the same time, back on CBS, Salvation will be ending its first season.

Also at 10 p.m., new episodes of Greenleaf (OWN) and You’re the Worst (FXX) will be airing. At 10:30, you can catch an all-new episode of Broad City on Comedy Central.