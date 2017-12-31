What Time Does ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Start?

Tonight, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Don’t miss an annual tradition! New Year’s #RockinEve, live tonight at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/Ot88dd5wal — ABC Network (@ABCNetwork) December 31, 2017



The show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy this year, with another musical performance by Mariah Carey. The show will not only focus on the action in Times Square, but cover celebrations in Los Angeles as well. Ciara will serve as correspondent on the west coast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carey’s return to the program surprised some viewers. The singer infamously walked off the stage last year after some frustrating technical difficulties. She later accused producers of sabotaging her performance, reasoning that a botched performance would fuel viewership. In a joint statement with ABC, Carey said she’s excited to put on a great performance tonight. Seacrest confessed to E! News that he’s “anxious” over the performance.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is one of the most famous televised New Year’s Eve celebrations in the world. For many years, it was hosted by Dick Clark himself, up until he suffered a stroke in 2004. He gave up hosting, though he made appearances on the show every year up until his passing in 2012.

The broadcast remains the top rated major network coverage of the Times Square ball drop to this day. It was conceived by Clark, who hosted American Bandstand at the time, as a way to make an old tradition appeal to younger viewers. Clark began the program at NBC before it moved over to ABC in 1974.

Tonight’s celebration is a dangerous one, as temperatures in NYC are expected to dip at least as low as 11-degrees Fahrenheit.