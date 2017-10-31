Here’s What Network Will Run the ‘Bad Boys’ Spinoff Series

NBC has issued a pilot production commitment to a Bad Boys spinoff TV series starring Gabrielle Union.

Focusing on Union’s character from 2003’s Bad Boys II, the series will follow Syd Burnett, the sister of Martin Lawrence’s Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett, and love interest of Will Smith’s Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey. Syd, who was last seen working as a DEA agent in Miami, will now be working as an LAPD detective pursuing all the pleasures that Los Angeles has to offer and leaving her past behind, Deadline reports. Complications arise when Syd’s new partner, Nancy McKenna, learns that Syd may be hiding a personal secret.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘House of Cards’ Production Has Been Suspended Following Kevin Spacey Scandal

The Blacklist writers-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier will be writing the series as well as executive producing. Jerry Bruckheimer, who served as producer for the first two films in the franchise, will also return to produce the TV series alongside Union, Doug Belgrad, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, as well as Primary Wave’s Jeff Gaspin and Jeff Morrone. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, Primary Wave Entertainment and 2.0 Entertainment.

The role will mark Union’s follow-up to her four-season run with BET’s Being Mary Jane, which will wrap next year with a two-hour series finale movie.