WGN America Cancels ‘Underground’ After Only Two Seasons

Earlier this month, fans were surprised when WGN America announced that they were canceling the popular show Outsiders. Now, in yet another shocking move, the network has announced that they’ve canceled Underground as well.

The cancellations are being attributed to WGN changing its course of programming, while its parent company, Tribune, is preparing to be acquired by Sinclair.

Peter Kern, Tribune Media’s President and CEO, said, “As WGN America evolves and broadens the scope and scale of its portfolio of series, we recently announced that resources will be reallocated to a new strategy to increase our relevance within the rapidly changing television landscape.”

He continued, “This move is designed to deliver additional value for our advertising and distribution partners and offer viewers more original content across our air.”

Kern also went on to explain, “Despite Underground being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season. We are tremendously proud of this landmark series that captured the zeitgeist and made an impact on television in a way never before seen on the medium.”

Finally, Kern expressed his gratitude to the creators and fans of the show, saying, “We thank the incomparable creators Misha Green and Joe Pokaski and the great John Legend, along with the talented creative team and cast who brought the unsung American heroes of the Underground Railroad to life. We are grateful to the loyal fans of Underground and our partners at Sony Pictures Television.”

He finished his statement by saying, “It is our hope that this remarkable show finds another home and continues its stories of courage, determination and freedom.”

