Wendy Williams Is ‘Super Scared’ to Lose Her Show as Nick Cannon Fills Host Role

Wendy Williams is reportedly “super scared” that she will lose her show as she continues to seek treatment for complications related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis.

Sources close to The Wendy Williams Show host, who is currently taking an “extended break” from the daytime talk show, alleged that Williams is concerned that she will soon be replaced by one of her stand-in hosts as her absence on the show nears two months.

“She’s super scared and anxious,” an insider told Page Six. “Watching [fill-in host] Nick Cannon being a huge hit with her audience is tough for her. They’re already starting to mess with the format. It’s like watching them screw around with her baby.”

Speculation that Williams would be replaced surfaced shortly after Nick Cannon stepped in to fill her role during several episodes airing last week. Announcing during the segment that he had spoken to Williams on the phone, the call allegedly upset a number of Wendy Williams Show staffers, who were said to be “fuming” as they remained in the dark regarding Williams eventual return.

“We’re worried, we have bills to pay – who says she is ever coming back. The last thing any of us want is for the show to be cancelled,” a source said. “Just remember – the show is called Wendy. So it needs Wendy Williams back.”

Several other sources alleged that the guest host fill-ins were “being used as on-air auditions of sorts,” with Cannon potentially slated to take over the gig permanently to prevent a cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show. Jerry O’Connell has been rumored to be “a good second option” if Cannon were to say no.

Williams has been missing from The Wendy Williams Show since December, having announced her hiatus shortly after revealing that she had suffered a hairline fracture to her shoulder. After slurring her words on air, and rumors that friends were concerned for her health, she took a two-week hiatus and was scheduled to return on Jan. 7, though that never happened.

Since announcing her “extended break,” persistent rumors have swirled that the true reason for her absence is difficulties involving her husband and the executive producer of the show, Kevin Hunter.

“We knew her excuses weren’t true,” one staffer said. “We’re all hoping that she is finally getting her personal life in order and kicking Kevin to the curb so none of us have to deal with him ever again. We’ve kept her secrets for years and dealt with him – but enough is enough,” the source added. “She should’ve booted him out when his girlfriend was publicly revealed, but of course she kept living a lie – all is definitely not well in the house of Hunter.”

Williams has not yet commented on the rumors of marital issues.

Along with Cannon, KeKe Palmer, Michael Rapaport and Jason Biggs have been tapped to guest host in the series throughout February episodes.