‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Shuts Down Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Production on The Wendy Williams Show has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Williams, whose show is filmed in New York, is just one of many talk show host to stop production in the face of the virus. The New York City-based late night talk shows have also put production on hold.

“Considering the current escalation of the coronavirus, production of The Wendy Williams Show will be put on hold, indefinitely,” reads a statement Williams shared on Twitter. “In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. I love you for watching!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Staffers also received a separate memo, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. They were told the show’s offices will “remain open for you to pick up any materials or personal items.”

NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers and CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert have all postponed new shows. They are also filmed in New York and are planning to return with new episodes on March 30. Colbert considered filming three original episodes without studio audiences to air next week, but those plans have been scrapped.

Williams also planned to film episodes without a studio audience, before postponing production all together. “Wendy values her co-hosts and their daily participation but in light of the current health climate, The Wendy Williams Show will not have a live studio audience until further notice,” producers said earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We will continue to produce a daily live talk show and look forward to welcoming the studio audience back when the time is right.”

NBC’s Today Show also suspended live audiences. The fourth hour, Today With Hoda & Jenna & Friends, did not have an in-studio audience for Thursday’s episode and will go without again on Friday.

“The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority,” NBC News said in a statement. “Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities. Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also asked all Broadway theatres be closed. They will reopen on April 13.

“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, said in a statement. “Broadway has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality. Once our stages are lit again, we will welcome fans back with open arms so that they can continue to experience the joy, heart, and goodwill that our shows so passionately express every night.”

Shows being filmed in Los Angeles, including TBS’ Conan, CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live have gone without studio audiences as well.