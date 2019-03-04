Wendy Williams Returns to Talk Show After Health-Related Hiatus

Following a more than 2-month long hiatus, Wendy Williams has officially made her return to The Wendy Williams Show.

The daytime talk show host returned to her studio stage on Monday, March 4 to a standing ovation from her sit-in audience, opening the segment with her signature “How you doing?” before informing viewers that she is “doing better now.”

The episode marked her first appearance on the show since Friday, Dec. 21, when she announced that she would be taking a two-week hiatus as she healed from a hairline fracture to her shoulder. In January, that timeline was lengthened to an “extended break” after the Ask Wendy author began experiencing complications related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis.

“What had happened was we were only supposed to be off two weeks for Christmas vacation,” Williams explained during her Monday return. “At the end of those weeks, I started to feel thyroid-ish. They adjusted my meds. If you don’t know about thyroid disease, it’s a life long thing and they are always adjusting stuff. It can really screw you over.”

“I have a plethora of doctors. And I’m happy to tell you that I am doing swell,” she added, stating that her time away was spent with family and going to doctor appointments.

“It’s not a big thing for Kevin and Kevin to come with me for doctor’s appointments…So we were spending time as a family, the Hunters…and I just wanted to take some time for myself…you know I am my own best friend,” she said. “I’m at home and I’m taking my thyroid meds and I’m meditating…I’m going to the gym seven days a week for two hours a day. Believe me you. I don’t know how this outfit is reading on TV, but mother has not gained a pound.”

“I’m sorry it took me almost 50 days,” she said. “I know it’s been a long time. I’m sorry, but I can say, it’s not going to happen anymore, and I feel good!”

Williams’ absence marked the third time within a year that she had been forced to take a break, with the talk show host having canceled a number of tapings due to the flu that was followed by another 3-week hiatus just weeks later as she sought treatment for her Graves’ disease diagnosis.

During the talk show host’s most recent absence, her shoes were filled a panel of hosts as well as celebrities, such as Nick Cannon and Jason Biggs. The show’s production company, Debmar-Murcury, had announced on Feb. 21 that Williams would be making her return in March.