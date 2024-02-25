Wendy Williams' Documentary Has Fans Reeling in Heartbreak

The highly anticipated and highly controversial two-part docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams?, aired its first half on Lifetime on Feb. 24. The docuseries was initially meant to chronicle Wendy Williams' triumphant comeback after her popular daytime talk show was canceled in 2022 amid her ongoing health issues. Within the first few scenes of the program, it's clear a comeback should be the last thing on Williams' mind, as well as her new team of managers and publicists. Williams appears aloof, physically unwell, aggressive at times, and on the verge of tears throughout most of the first portion. She's estranged from her family, has little access to her money thanks to being forced into a conservatorship, and has an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. The docuseries premiered just two days before her team confirmed she's been diagnosed with dementia, something widely speculated over the last two years.

Friends, employees, and family members tell their side of the story regarding Williams' demise. According to them, her underlying addiction issues worsened amid her marital breakdown and spiraled after her talk show's cancelation. She's been hospitalized and close to death a few times in the past few years, and she's been in and out of treatment centers for alcoholism, while also struggling to manage her lymphedema, thyroid issues, and Graves disease.

Throughout the series, Williams appears disoriented. Known for her perfectly curled wigs, colorful dresses, bedazzled sneakers, and bubbly personality, she seems void of all of it. Her appears is disheveled in comparison to what fans are used to. And while fans have been hoping for an update on the queen of hot topics, it wasn't in this form they desired it.