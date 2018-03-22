Wednesday’s TV Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Holds Steady, ‘9-1-1’ Finishes Strong

Fox’s hit midseason series 9-1-1 wrapped up its freshman season Wednesday as one of the top-rated shows of the night.

Airing at 9 p.m., the first responder drama drew a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week and tying with CBS competition series Survivor on CBS in the demo.

The new Fox series, which saw Connie Britton’s character Abby taking a flight to Dublin and potentially coming back only as a guest star for season two, has ranked as Wednesday’s number one program in the key demo since its January debut, making it the network’s highest-rated new series since Empire.

Earlier on Fox, Variety reports, the season finale of The X-Files, potentially the exit of Gillian Anderson’s Scully, was up week-to-week, finishing with a 0.9 in the demo and 3.4 million viewers.

On CBS, Survivor was even with a 1.7 in the demo and was the most watched show of the night with 8.5 million viewers, while SEAL Team ticked up in the demo with 1.0 in the demo and 6.5 million total viewers. Criminal Minds was even during its clown-themed episode with a 0.9 in the demo and 5.2 million viewers.

For ABC, The Goldbergs was even with a 1.5 and 5.8 million viewers, while Speechless rebounded from last week as the season finale scored a 1.3 in the demo and 4.6 million total viewers. Modern Family was up slightly in the demo wit a 1.6 and 5.6 million viewers and Designated Survivor was even with a 0.7 and 4 million viewers.

NBC also had a killer clown themed-hour in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, earning an even 1.4 and 6.3 million total viewers. Chicago P.D. was also even with a 1.3 in the demo and 6.99 million viewers as the case-of-the-week revealed details about one member of the team’s past.

On The CW, Riverdale was even with a 0.4 in the demo and 1.1 million viewers and Life Sentence was up slightly in the demo with a 0.2 and 544,000 viewers.

Overall, Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.3 but finished third in total viewers with 4.97 million. NBC, CBS and ABC all tied for second in the demo with a 1.2. CBS won in viewers with 6.7 million. NBC was second with 6 million. ABC was fourth with 4.75 million.

The CW averaged a 0.3 and 0.84 million viewers.