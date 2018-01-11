Wednesday’s TV Ratings: ‘Modern Family’ Scores With 200th Episode

ABC’s Modern Family milestone rang in its 200th episode with top scores.

Airing during the 9 o’clock timeslot, the millstone 200th episode of the hit comedy grabbed 5.8 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in the key 18-49 demo. While those numbers are approximately even with its performance last week, the comedy’s demo rating was the top of the night.

Earlier on ABC, The Goldbergs (6 mil/1.5) and Speechless (4.4 mil/1.1) were steady, while American Housewife (4.6 mil/1.2) and Match Game (3.3 mil/0.8) each dipped slightly.

Fox had a disappointing Wednesday performance, with both The X-Files (3.9 mil/1.0) and 9-1-1 (5.5 mil/1.5) dropping in both measures. The latter was down 19% and 16% from its debut, while The X-Files was down 25% and 23% from its season 11 opener.

On CBS, The Amazing Race (6.9 mil/1.4) was down in the demo, SEAL Team (6.1 mil/0.9) was even, and Criminal Minds (5.7 mil/1.0) ticked up.

NBC’s The Blacklist (6.1 mil/1.0), Law & Order: SVU (6.1 mil/1.3), and Chicago P.D. (6.8 mil/1.3) were all steady with last week.

On the CW, The 3rd Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala drew 1.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.