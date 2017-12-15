Wednesday TV Ratings: ‘Empire’ Fall Finale Wins the Night

The ratings for Dec. 13, 2017 are in and the big winner turned out to be Empire.

According to Neilsen rating, the Fox show’s fall finale averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 with nearly six million viewers, jumping up six percent in demo and five percent in total viewers from last week. The hit show’s follow-up Star also saw a jump with 4.2 million total views.

On the ABC side, The Goldbergs went up in total viewers with 6.1 million while Speechless (1.1, 4.6 million), Modern Family (1.7, 5.9 million) and American Housewife (1.3, 4.8 million) all stayed even.

CBS’ Survivor was even last week with 1.7 million in 18-49 and 8.7 million in total viewers. Both SEAL TEAM and Criminal Minds were on reruns.

NBC’s Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special drew a 0.8 rating with 4.4 million total viewers.

Finally on The CW Riverdale stayed even with a 0.5 rating while Dynasty drew a 0.2 rating, going up in total viewers with 0.72 million.