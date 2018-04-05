Wednesday’s TV Ratings: ‘Alex Inc.’ Takes Dive as Fox Wins Night

Zach Braff’s return to television is not exactly going according to plan, after ABC‘s Alex, Inc. fell 18 percent from its premiere episode on Wednesday.

The TV ratings for the night paled in comparison to Tuesday, especially with no Roseanne on the schedule. Instead, Fox took the win thanks to Empire and Star, although the most-watched show of the night was CBS’ Survivor: Ghost Island.

Starting over at Fox, the network came in first with 1.5 18-49 rating, but second in viewers with an average of 4.9 million for its two hours of primetime, reports The Wrap. Empire kicked things off with 5.5 million viewers and a 1.7 rating in the key demo, down 15 percent. Star followed with 4.3 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

CBS was the most-watched network of the night, pulling in 6.5 million viewers and a 1.1 18-49 rating. Survivor was down a tenth in the ratings with a 1.6 and 8.24 million viewers, reports TV By The Numbers.

An NCIS repeat had 5.37 million viewers and a 0.7 18-49 rating. Criminal Minds finished the night off with 5.87 million viewers and a 1.0 18-49 rating.

ABC had a busy comedy Wednesday night, with a 1.0 18-49 rating average and 4.51 million viewers. The Goldbergs notched 5.4 million viewers and a 1.3 18-49 rating, but then audiences left in droves once Alex, Inc. started. The new show’s second episode dropped to 3.8 million viewers and a 0.9 18-49 rating.

Modern Family followed with 5.5 million viewers and a 1.5 18-49 rating. American Housewife had 4.64 million viewers and a 1.2 18-49 rating. Every sitcom was down from their previous episodes. Designated Survivor ended the night even with a 0.7 18-49 rating, and 3.87 million viewers.

While the Wednesday comedies are doing poorly, Tuesday’s Roseanne earned 15.4 million viewers and a 3.9 18-49 rating. It retained 87 percent of its audience and 80 percent of the audience in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 group.

NBC did not have a good Wednesday night, with only 4.48 million viewers and a 0.8 18-49 rating. All that was new was an episode of The Blacklist, which had 5.4 million viewers and a 0.9 18-49 rating.

The CW only had 503,000 total viewers on the night and just a 0.2 18-49 rating. Not many viewers are checking out Life Sentence without a new Riverdale, since the new Lucy Hale show only had 440,000 viewers and a 0.2 18-49 rating.

Photo credit: ABC/Tony Rivetti