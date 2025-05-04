Wayans Family Member Makes Acting Debut

Another Wayans family member has made their break into the entertainment industry.

Prior to the end of Poppa’s House, Damon Wayans Jr.’s daughter, Amara, guest-starred on her father and grandfather’s sitcom.

While Poppa’s House stars Wayans Jr. and Damon Wayans Sr., it is also very much a family business. Damon Sr.’s daughters, Cara Mia and Kyla Wayans, and Damon Jr.’s daughter, Aniya Wayans, work behind the scenes. Damon Jr.’s other daughter, Amara, guest-starred in the sitcom’s penultimate episode as her father’s sister, per TV Insider.

Pictured: Amara Wayans as Natalie Fulton. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Amara portrayed Natalie, who has an estranged relationship with Damon Sr.’s Poppa ever since Poppa cheated on his ex-wife, splitting up their family. After Natalie arrives at Junior’s (Damon Jr.) house to share her engagement news, she runs into Poppa, much to her dismay. Additionally, the teleplay for the episode, “Babygirl,” was by Cara Mia and Kyla Wayans, with the story by Amara and Aniya. The Wayans always make projects family affairs, and Poppa’s House was no different. And even more of the family have worked on the show, whether behind the scenes or on-screen.

Episode 17 of Poppa’s House, which aired on April 21, not only served as the penultimate episode of Season 1, but the penultimate episode of the series. CBS recently canceled the sitcom after it went up against two comedy pilots for the last remaining comedy slot on the network’s 2025-26 schedule. Workplace comedy DMV ultimately won, and Poppa’s House became the only new series on CBS this season to not be picked up for Season 2. Matlock, NCIS: Origins, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage all received renewals.

Pictured L to R: Amara Wayans as Natalie Fulton and Damon Wayans Jr. as Junior. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Damon Sr. spoke out about the cancellation and working with his family, writing on Instagram, “A very special thank you to my son, Damon Jr. working beside you has been one of the greatest joys of my life. And to my incredible family, siblings, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who showed up as writers, guest stars, and creative forces you made this journey even more meaningful.”

“It’s such a blessing to have so much love on one set and to be able to create and laugh with family and friends,” he continued. “Though Poppa’s House is coming to a close, I’m walking away with deep gratitude, lifelong friendships, and unforgettable memories. This show gave me more than I could’ve ever imagined. To everyone who watched, supported, and believed in us thank you. Your love means everything. On to the next chapter, with nothing but love in my heart.”

Poppa’s House is done, but all episodes are streaming on Paramount+.