‘Watson’ Star Ritchie Coster Teases ‘Shinwell-Centric’ Episode (Exclusive)

The new episode of Watson will be centering more on Shinwell, and Ritchie Coster spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s coming up.

In “Happy When it Rains,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “Watson and the team jump into action when four new patients are brought to UHOP with wounds that appear to be infected with a flesh-eating bacterium following a tornado.”

“Meanwhile, Shinwell searches for meaning as a nursing student and Adam’s wedding to Lauren risks being halted,” the logline continues. Coster, who plays Shinwell Johnson, said the episode will come with “a few laughs, a few tears,” and maybe even “the beginning of romance for Shinwell.” He continued, “Learning a little about Shinwell, learning a tiny little bit about Watson, the introduction of a new character, who I think is fantastic. Dealt with pus, black flesh. What more could I say?”

Pictured (L-R): Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS

As revealed in the logline, Shinwell will be doing something a bit different and putting his focus towards being a nursing student. Coster admitted that getting to dig deeper into Shinwell this way “was lovely.” He continued, “It was a tiny little highlight in my career because I’ve spent 30 years playing the bad guy, the villain of the week. Shouting at the man, hitting the man, firing the gun, to actually have this episode where I’m playing such things as concern, generosity, and romance and connection was so much fun just because it’s been years since I had the opportunity to go into those areas instead of just playing the psycho of the week. It was lovely. I had a blast on this episode.”

There will be a lot to look forward to on Monday’s episode, and Coster said that fans should “look for the quality of acting” and pay close attention to when Margot Bingham, who plays Nurse Carlin DeCosta, the Senior Charge Nurse and Student Preceptor at UHOP, is on screen. It sounds like this episode will be one that fans won’t want to miss out on, and it’s going to be a fun one. Make sure to tune in to a new episode of Watson on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are currently streaming.