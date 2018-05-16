Watch Tim Allen in New ‘Last Man Standing’ Teaser

Tim Allen‘s Last Man Standing teaser has been released by Fox, and it assures fans that Allen’s Max Baxter will be back with the same attitude and personality they grew to love during the show’s first six seasons on ABC!

The hit show is returning after a year off the air and the minute-long trailer release followed Fox’s upfront presentation before advertisers in New York. Allen performed a short stand-up act, in which he promised the show could bring Fox “8 million of the most passionate, appreciative fans to a big new network.”

“Excited?” Allen said in a statement released by Fox Friday. “Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans!”

The former Home Improvement star continued, “I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show. And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans, but for making the bold move to bring Last Man Standing back. I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you — a lot can happen in a year.”

ABC canceled Last Man Standing after the 2016-2017 season, and insisted the decision had nothing to do with Allen’s conservative politics. Still, fans clamored for a revival. Fox emerged as the top candidate since the show is produced by sister company 20th Century Fox TV.

Fox also announced early Monday that Last Man Standing will air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, the same time it aired on ABC for its last five seasons there. It will be paired with another multi-camera comedy, The Cool Kids, which is set in a retirement community.

During its original run on ABC, Last Man Standing was nominated for two Emmys.

In Last Man Standing, Allen stars as Mike Baxter, a dad living in a home full of women, including wife Vanessa (Nancy Travis) and his daughters Kristin (Amanda Fuller), Amanda (Molly Ephraim) and Eve (Kaitlyn Dever). Other actors in the series include Christoph Sanders, Hector Elicondo, Flynn Morrison, Jordan Masterson and Jonathan Adams.

The series was created by Jack Burditt, a veteran of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock and The Mindy Project.