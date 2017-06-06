Watch: The Drama Returns in the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 12 Sneak Peek

The ladies of the O.C. are back! The Real Housewives of Orange County season 12 is set to premiere on July 10 and based on the dramatic sneak peek, this season will be one you won’t want to miss.

Real Housewives vets Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Kelly Dodd and season eight alum Lydia McLaughlin are set to return alongside newcomer Peggy Sulahian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It will be interesting to see how Sulahian will fit into the group, as she is not afraid to show off her bling and “princess” lifestyle.

According to a press release, Sulahian “lives a life of luxury” in Newport’s Crystal Cover community with her mogul husband, Diko, and their three children Giovanna, 19, Gianelle, 17, and Koko, 9. After losing her mom to breast cancer at the age of 51, Sulahian undergoes a double mastectomy after her doctors find a lump in her breast.

As she prepares for her reconstructive surgery, Sulahian will quickly be immersed into all of the housewives drama.

Gunvalson and Beador have not settled their dispute and continue to be at odds with each other this season. In the teaser, Gunvalson says she couldn’t care less about repairing their friendship.

Beador’s stress increases as she battles a shocking weight gain. “All I want to do is eat,” Beador says in the clip before admitting she doesn’t know how she let herself go.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return to Bravo on Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET.