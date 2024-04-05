Watch: Kristen Wiig Goes Back to Her Old 'SNL' Office, Greeted With Unwelcome Surprise

Kristen Wiig is returning to Saturday Night Live, but it's not the way she left it. After being part of the cast from 2005 to 2012, the comedian has returned to Studio 8H on numerous occasions, both to host and to cameo. Her Apr. 6 episode will officially mark her introduction to the Five Timers Club, but even though it's been over 10 years since she left as a cast member, Wiig was still hoping to see her office the way she left it.

In a new promo released by NBC, Wiig walks down a photo-filled hallway at Saturday Night Live, and in a voiceover, she expressed her excitement to return to her childhood bedroom or her SNL dressing room. While she says that Lorne Michaels promised her they'd leave it untouched, that was not the case when she opened the door. Instead of her old wigs, favorite costumes, and more right where she left them, they were instead in a box labeled "Kristine W's stuff." Meanwhile, cast members Devon Walker and Michael Longfellow were playing video games after Michaels gave them the room.

With the dressing room as messy as can be, Wiig was not happy and took her stuff as Walker thanked "Kristine" for taking the trash. It seems like the new cast members are already pushing out the old, and Wiig is not very happy. It should definitely be interesting to see how it all comes together tomorrow and if Walker and Longfellow need to watch their backs.

Tomorrow's episode of SNL will be the first time Kristen Wiig has hosted since December 2020. However, she was most recently on the show in December 2023 when she made a surprise cameo during host Kate McKinnon's monologue along with Maya Rudolph and appeared in a sketch. It's going to be exciting to see her back on SNL, and there is no telling what characters she could bring back or what surprises she will bring.

Whenever a former SNL cast member is scheduled to host, you know it's going to be a good one. Considering that SNL has been going on for almost 50 seasons, the rotating cast makes it easy to pick out a host. Even with Wiig's many appearances on the show after she left, it's always just as hilarious as the last one. Fans will want to tune in tomorrow night, Saturday, Apr. 6, to see her grand return to Studio 8H on NBC.