‘SNL’: Adam Sandler ‘Family Reunion’ Sketch Brings Back Kristen Wiig and Jimmy Fallon

Saturday Night Live took advantage of Adam Sandler’s first time hosting the show since he left in 1995 by paying tribute to his best-known characters with the help of Kristen Wiig and Jimmy Fallon.

The “Sandler Family Reunion” sketch began with Sandler meeting the current SNL cast portraying characters from Sandler’s movies and classic SNL bits. Even performer Shawn Mendes joined in on the fun. Wiig and Fallon also joined in, with Fallon leading an impromptu performance of “The Chanukah Song.”

For some fans on Twitter, Wiig and Fallon’s appearance on the show did not make too much sense. After all, they were never on SNL with Sandler.

I have no idea why Kristen Wiig and Jimmy Fallon are on Adam Sandler’s episode since none of these people’s seasons overlapped but whatever. #SNL pic.twitter.com/P2eEqBzVPN — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) May 5, 2019

Sandler was a part of the early ’90s generation of SNL cast members, alongside David Spade and Chris Farley. In a behind-the-scenes video released before this weekend’s episode aired, today’s crop of SNL stars shared their favorite Sandler sketches.

Beck Bennett’s favorite sketch was the classic “The Denise Show,” in which Sandler played a disgruntled man who called up his ex-girlfriend Denise just to hang up on her after she said “Hello.”

Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost picked “Zagat’s with Hank & Beverly Gelfand,” in which Farley just read from a Zagat’s guide to Sandler in a funny way.

Kenan Thompson had three favorites, but his top picks were “Lunch Lady Land” and “Hub’s Gyros,” while Melissa Villasenor picked “The Herlihy Boy” and “Bobby Watches Grandma.” Chris Redd picked one of Sandler’s Thanksgiving bits on “Weekend Update.” Michael Che’s favorite was “Canteen Boy,” since it was something no one could probably do again.

Pete Davidson’s favorite was “That’s When You Break,” a music video Sandler did with Andy Samberg for the SNL 40th anniversary special in 2015.

Several of the cast members also picked Opera Man, a character Sandler frequently played on Weekend Update.

Considering how Sandler still remains a popular figure in pop culture, it is surprising to know that this was his first time hosting SNL since leaving. Even he told Seth Meyers this week he should have come back sooner.

“First of all, I should have come back to the show before it was HD. Good lord I waited a long time, I don’t really look like Adam Sandler anymore,” Sandler joked.

Sandler said they called him to host after his Netflix special 100% Fresh was released last year, and he still loves Lorne Michaels.

“I love Lorne [Michaels, SNL producer,] and I wanted to see him and do it with him and be on the show and bring back some guys, but I gotta tell you, it’s knocked me out,” he said on Late Night. “I’m so knocked out right now.”

SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays. Sandler’s next Netflix movie, Murder Mystery with Jennifer Aniston, comes out on June 14.

