Warren Frost Returns To ‘Twin Peaks’ For Final Role

Prior to his death in February, actor Warren Frost filmed one final scene for the Showtime revival of Twin Peaks. Fans were treated to that last scene during the latest episode of the show.

Frost reprises his role as Dr. Will Hayward is a brief scene with the new sheriff (and brother of former sheriff Harry Truman) Frank Truman, played by Robert Forster. The sheriff calls up Hayward on Skype to get details about the last day Agent Dale Cooper was in Twin Peaks 25 years prior.

“I can’t remember what I had for breakfast this morning, but I remember that,” Frost says in the scene.

In the season two finale, Hayward treated Cooper (well, Cooper’s doppelgänger) upon his return from the Black Lodge.

In this new conversation, we now know what happened afterwards. With a full white beard and a “got trout?” hat, Hayward says he took Cooper to the hospital for further treatment while he did his rounds.

After the doctor finished, he saw Cooper exit the building from the ICU. He also notes that Audrey Horne was in a coma in the ICU, so Cooper could have visited her before leaving.

Before hanging up, he’s sure to send his well wishes to the ill Frank and discusses his latest fishing adventure.

Frost died in February at the age of 91 due to a protracted illness. The Skype cameo was presumably done either due to age or illness limitations.

Besides Twin Peaks, Frost appeared on Seinfeld, Matlock and numerous other shows. His son, Mark Frost, is one of Twin Peaks’ co-creators.

“From the Normandy shores on D-Day to his 50-year career on stage and screen, he remained the same humble guy from Vermont who taught us that a life devoted to telling the right kind of truths can make a real difference in the lives of others,” Mark said when his father passed. “We’re grateful to have shared him with the world for as long as we did.”

