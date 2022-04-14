'Walking Dead' Spinoff Set Accident Under Investigation

✖

An investigation has reportedly been launched after an accident on the set of AMC's upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff Tales of The Walking Dead left a crew member in the hospital. A 911 call was made at 8:30 p.m. local time on Monday, April 4 after the production day ended in Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta, Georgia, according to sources who spoke to Deadline.

At this time, details of the alleged incident are scarce. Deadline, citing its sources, reported the accident involved a crew member who is said to have fallen off a top deck. The crew member then reportedly "bounced off of the lower level railing before hitting the dock and falling into the lake." Marine safety crews, who were present at the time of the incident, pulled the crew member out of the water "as she was unable to swim." The crew member was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and is said to be in stable condition. Further details were not provided. Deadline reported the riverboat and dock involved in the accident are commonly used by Netflix's Ozark as their casino boat setting.

AMC has not yet released a statement addressing the reported on-set incident. Following the accident, the IATSE was notified. The IATSE has reportedly reached out to the union for more information. The marine safety crew is also said to be investigating the accident. Production on the upcoming anthology series was suspended Tuesday, April 5 before resuming on Wednesday, April 6.

Tales of the Walking Dead is set within the world of The Walking Dead, though unlike the flagship series and its other spinoffs, the series is an anthology. Each standalone one-hour episode is set to focus on both new and established characters. The series was first teased to be in development in September 2020 when AMC confirmed Season 11 would mark the last for TWD. Tales of The Walking Dead was then handed a formal series order in October 2021. Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on the flagship series and its first spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, will serve as showrunner and will work closely with Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe.

Wales of The Walking Dead will mark just the latest TWD spinoff. There are already two existing spinoffs – Fear the Walking Dead and the limited series Walking Dead: World Beyond. AMC is also working on a Daryl and Carol spinoff as well as a Maggie and Negan spinoff titled Isle of the Dead. The flagship series, meanwhile, recently wrapped the second part of its final season, with the third and final batch of eight episodes set to premiere later this year, though an exact premiere date has not been announced.