'Vikings': Final Episodes to Air Early on Amazon

The final episodes of Vikings are on their way, and many episodes of the finale season will air early on Amazon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the scripted series is making one last outing before it sails off into Valhalla. All episodes of the show will begin streaming on Amazon on Dec. 30, and will then History will air them sometime in 2021. The first half of Season 6, the final season, already debuted on both Amazon and Hulu. Seasons 1-5 are also streaming on both services.

"Prime Video has already delighted Prime members with all five and a half seasons of Vikings," said Brad Beale, vp worldwide content licensing at Amazon, in a statement on the news. "On Dec. 30, Prime members in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria and Ireland will be the first to learn the fates of the beloved characters as the epic drama concludes in the final 10 episodes." Vikings creator and showrunner, Michael Hirst, added, "Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes."

Hirst continued, "Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them."

In a previous interview with Variety, Hirst spoke about the final episodes of Vikings and said, "You’d expect me to say this, but I do think this is our best season ever. It’s incredibly strong. Production did us proud and it looks quite astonishing."

He went on to say, "The show is so big now that when we had battles in Season 6, we would have up to 900 extras. We would be traveling around with sometimes up to 1,500 people, going to locations. So the scale of it has multiplied. Again, it’s absolutely huge, but more than that it’s very, very emotional. It’s a deeply emotional journey for many of our principal characters. And I don’t think any of our fans are going to be disappointed by the way things turn out."

Regarding any possible character returns that fans might be hoping for, Hirst was careful not to reveal any surprises that might be lurking. "I don’t want to say too much, but there may well be some reappearances, perhaps in different guises. I never had any problems getting anyone to come back if I wanted them to come back. The only thing I would say is that it’s never fantasy. It’s never someone unrealistically coming back from the dead or whatever — there is always an explanation."