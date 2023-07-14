Shark Week 2023: Jason Momoa Hosts Action-Packed Lineup
Shark Week 2023 kicks off with an exciting new lineup of shows dedicated to everyone's favorite ocean predator. PopCulture's Social Call has the inside scoop on this year's big premieres on Discovery - from Cocaine Sharks to Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy.
