The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Aired a Model’s Fall and Twitter Wasn’t Happy

Look how amazing Gizele was helping Ming Xi after her fall #VSFS2017 #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/EfhY8VJXdw — Rebecca Ramos (@BekeRamos) November 20, 2017

During the taping of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China last week, model Ming Xi made headlines after she took a spill on the runway while walking in an elaborate costume. Xi was helped up by fellow model Gizele Oliveira, and was able to finish her walk in flawless fashion.

After Xi’s fall made the news, many assumed it wouldn’t be aired on the broadcast of the show, which was shown on CBS Tuesday night, as previous incidents, like the time Ariana Grande almost got hit in the face with a pair of wings, were left out of the broadcast. However, Xi’s fall and subsequent recovery were shown, as well as the tearful model leaving the runway and reacting to the moment backstage, something the internet wasn’t too happy to see.

they can cut-out elsa hosk’s wing smacking ariana grande when she performed two years ago at the vsfs but not edit out ming xi’s fall in the final show and her crying? they did her so dirty — 🍷 (@bleuvaIentine) November 29, 2017

Did they really have to leave in Ming xi falling and crying….#VSFashionShow — Luis (@Hella_Bravo) November 29, 2017

Pretty uncool of Victoria’s Secret to not only show Ming Xi fall, but then also show her crying backstage. 😑#VictoriaSecretFashionShow — Hillary Maglin (@HillaryMaglin) November 29, 2017

DON’T SHOW HER CRYING WHAT DID MING XI EVER DO TO YOU VICTORIA’S SECRET?! #VSFashionShow — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) November 29, 2017

Xi, who hails from Shanghai, was also shown expressing her excitement at walking in the fashion show in her hometown before she stepped onto the runway. After the fact, fellow models hugged her and offered supportive words, as well as performer Leslie Odom Jr, who told the camera, “Happens to the best of them. Sometimes you fall, you get back up. Fall down seven times, get up eight.”

As the show is taped twice, it’s clear CBS deliberately aired the fall, as well as audio of producers reacting to the moment.

Especially when they film it twice. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2017

Everyone who watched the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017: VS records 2 sessions of the show. For them to show Ming Xi falling/crying on the runway in her home country was unnecessary. Could have easily been edited out. Anything to get views right? #VSFashionShow — Coco (@Glencoco01) November 29, 2017

In the end, Xi’s graceful recovery stole the internet’s heart, with many applauding her for her poise.

MING XI CRYING RIGHT NOW JUST BROKE MY HEART. YOU WERE BEAUTIFUL AND YOU RECOVERED SO WELL #VSFashionShow — Kayla ♡ (@kaaycoles) November 29, 2017

Love how Ming Xi shows how to pick yourself and own a difficult moment. Great to share the stage with you at the #VSFashionShow. pic.twitter.com/zWAdpr1XDm — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) November 29, 2017

