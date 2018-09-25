‘Veronica Mars’ Hulu Reboot Welcomes First Official Cast Members

A Veronica Mars reboot is officially on the way, with Hulu set to premiere a limited eight-episode season of the fan-favorite show in 2019.

Now, more details are emerging in regard to the show’s return, including a few of the cast members who will be making their way back to the small screen.

The show’s creator, Rob Thomas, used Twitter on Monday night to share the first three characters officially confirmed for the reboot, revealing that Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars), Jason Dohring (Logan), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Francis Capra (Weevil) and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas) will all return for the limited run.

Here’s who we have booked for the #VeronicaMars series, so far. (More are on the way, I swear.) @jason_dohring, @franciscapra, @PD3Official, @dstarzyk, and, of course, @IMKristenBell. Here’s an early wardrobe photo to get us all in the mood. pic.twitter.com/Xm0OMT2vFG — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) September 25, 2018

Veronica Mars gave fans three seasons of television and one movie chronicling the adventures of its titular character, played by Bell, a teen who became a crime solver after a number of traumas.

Bell originally shared the news of a reboot on Twitter when she announced that the series would be arriving on Hulu for fans to stream, “which is great, because you’ll need to brush up, because we’re making another one!”

Hulu confirmed a reboot in September, revealing that the new episodes will see Veronica set out to solve a spring break-related mystery.

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry,” the series’ logline reads, via TV Line. “After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Thomas also offered a few more details regarding the reboot on social media after fans noticed similarities between the revival’s logline and The Thousand Dollar Tan Line, a 2014 Veronica Mars mystery written by Thomas.

“I will say this: the movie was nostalgic,” Thomas tweeted, revealing that the revival will take place five years after the film. “The Hulu limited series isn’t going to be. Hardcore So-Cal noir. One big case. Eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show.”

