Update on ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Prequel About Jax’s Dad

More information is finally being shared about the possible Sons of Anarchy prequel about Jax’s dad.

While the FX crime drama ended over a decade ago, the idea of a spinoff started around that time.

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Creator Kurt Sutter revealed back in August 2014 that a prequel was in the works, centering on the “First 9” members of the biker club, set around the time of the Vietnam War. The series would center on John Teller, the father of Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller. With questions still surrounding John’s demise and the journals he left behind, the prequel definitely had an intriguing plot. Sutter, who parted ways with FX a few years ago, told Deadline the chances of the prequel ever seeing the light of day.

“[FX Networks Chairman] John Landgraf and I were always friends while I worked with him, but we’ve become really close friends since I left, and that’s been powerful for me,” Sutter said. “I know that he loves the IP, and I trust John. When I know it’s the right time for it, and it all makes sense, that’s when it’ll happen. When we have lunch, we’ll talk about the business and work, but it’s never about the pursuit of a single project. But look, I think there are still some stories to tell, and it would be fantastic to come back and be able to do that. I don’t think it’s completely off the table, but as things change, you embrace whatever direction you’re taken in.”

Both Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., which ended in 2023, were hits on FX. There is still a lot of story to tell and obviously a lot of questions needing to be answered surrounding John Teller and the start of the Sons of Anarchy. The prequel isn’t completely off the table, but it also sounds like fans shouldn’t be holding their breath for it.

Whether or not the prequel will ever happen is unknown, but it’s always possible. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens and hope that the bikers will be making a comeback in the future. All seasons of both Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. are streaming on Hulu. Viewers will just have to stick with those two shows until more information is shared on the possible prequel.