Update on Jen Psaki Amid MSNBC Shakeups

The former Biden spokesperson is climbing the cable news ladder as MSNBC undergoes its most dramatic programming overhaul in years.

Jen Psaki, who transitioned from the White House press briefing room to the television studio in 2023, has secured a coveted primetime slot at MSNBC, according to announcements revealed on Feb. 24.

The network confirmed the 46-year-old host will anchor the 9 p.m. position Tuesday through Friday beginning in April. This promotion represents a significant vote of confidence in Psaki, whose weekend program Inside with Jen Psaki has emerged as MSNBC’s most-watched weekend offering and has successfully expanded viewership in its Monday 8 p.m. timeslot.

The scheduling adjustment comes as part of a broader reorganization orchestrated by MSNBC’s new president, Rebecca Kutler, who has wasted little time implementing substantial changes to the network’s lineup. “Since joining MSNBC, Psaki has become a crucial and trusted voice for the network,” Kutler stated in a memo shared with staff on Monday, according to Variety.

Psaki’s elevation coincides with several other major programming shifts at the cable news channel. Her new weeknight program will launch once Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s highest-profile personality, returns to her reduced schedule of hosting only Monday evenings. Maddow had temporarily resumed nightly hosting duties during the early days of the Trump administration.

The restructuring has created significant ripple effects throughout the network’s schedule. Alex Wagner, who has anchored the 9 p.m. timeslot since 2022, will remain with MSNBC but transition to an on-air correspondent role. More dramatically, Joy Reid‘s 7 p.m. program The ReidOut has been canceled after a four-year run, with Reid departing the network entirely.

The 7 p.m. hour will now be filled by a trio currently hosting The Weekend – Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez. This group will handle both hours of Monday evening programming, with their show running Tuesday through Friday as well.

In explaining her vision for MSNBC’s future, Kutler emphasized building on existing strengths while positioning the network for coming challenges. “As I shared with many of you a few weeks ago, my goal is to build on the successes that have distinguished MSNBC from its peers,” Kutler noted in her memo, as quoted by Variety. “We now have one of the most engaged audiences in all of television and are seeing rapid growth across digital, audio, and more.”

The programming revamp extends to weekends as well, with MSNBC introducing two new roundtable programs – one at 7 a.m. and another at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Jonathan Capehart will co-anchor the morning roundtable, while Ayman Mohyeldin will join the evening panel. Ali Velshi’s weekend program will expand to three hours, while Katie Phang’s weekend morning show has been canceled, though she’ll remain as a legal correspondent.

The network’s weekday daytime schedule is also being reconfigured, with Ana Cabrera, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur each receiving two-hour blocks. Jose Diaz-Balart will no longer appear on MSNBC but will continue anchoring the Saturday edition of NBC Nightly News.

According to The New York Times, staff members who produced Reid’s and Wagner’s shows now face uncertainty. They’ve been informed of layoffs but invited to apply for new positions producing Psaki’s program and the new 7 p.m. show. These positions will be posted internally before any public job listings appear.

The sweeping changes come as MSNBC confronts both the reality of covering a new Trump administration and an impending business separation from Comcast later this year. The network is reportedly planning to establish its own Washington bureau once separated from NBC News and will consolidate production operations in New York and Washington D.C.