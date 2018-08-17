See Fox’s 2018-19 Primetime TV Schedule

There was a bloodbath of cancellations for Fox after the 2017-2018 TV season meaning its fall schedule has been turned upside down.

With more than 30 hours devoted to the NFL and a Thursday night schedule dedicated to it, the network has less room for new scripted shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wednesday night remains the only night unchanged heading into the fall, while a slew of half-hour comedies are split between Sunday nights and Friday nights, where the network’s revival of Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing finds its home.

Keep scrolling for a look at each night’s schedule. Premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

Sunday

Sunday night is proving to be a major night for comedy on the network, with several half-hour increments of comedies taking up real estate on the schedule. In addition to the returns of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, the night will also see the addition of newcomer REL. However, the night will be subject to NFL overrun.



7 – 7:30 p.m. – NFL on Fox

7:80 – 8 p.m. – The OT

8-8:30 p.m. – The Simpsons

8:30 – 9 p.m. – Bob’s Burgers

9 – 9:30 p.m. – Family Guy

9:30 – 10 p.m. – REL

Monday

Departing from its previously scheduled Wednesday nights, 9-1-1 will be leading out of The Gifted on Mondays. While the series is set to air predominately on Mondays, the second season will get a post-football launch on Sunday, September 23, shifting to Mondays at 9 p.m. after that.



8 – 9 p.m. – The Resident

9 – 10 p.m. – 9-1-1

Tuesday

Tuesday night features the return of The Gifted and Lethal Weapon, which will look a little different when it returns for its third season. Though the series remained on the bubble, teetering on the edge of cancellation, Clayne Crawford was ultimately fired from his starring role as Riggs in order to keep the show alive.



8 – 9 p.m. – The Gifted

9 – 10 p.m. – Lethal Weapon

Wednesday

Wednesday night remains the only night on the schedule unchanged. Empire, the hit family, music industry drama that remains Fox’s second most-watched drama behind Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1 in the 18-49 demographic, will kick off the night.



8 – 9 p.m. – Empire

9 – 10 p.m. – Star

Thursday

The reason for the bloodbath of cancellations: Thursday Night Football. Fox has cleared much of its schedule just for this, which takes up a sizable chunk of real estate on the schedule and thus eliminates any room for original program Thursday nights until December.



8 – 11 p.m. – Thursday Night Football

Friday

Capable of luring in large crowds and stellar ratings, Friday night will see newcomer to the network Last Man Standing paired with The Cool Kids and Hell’s Kitchen. After being off air for one season, Fox announced that the Tim Allen-starring comedy had found a home on the network. The multicamera comedy, starring Allen as a man living in a house full of women aired on ABC from 2011 to 2017.



8 – 8:30 p.m. – Last Man Standing

8:30 – 9 p.m. – The Cool Kids

9 – 10 p.m. – Hell’s Kitchen

Saturday

Another night dedicated entirely to football, Saturday night will see college teams competing against one another. The move towards a more sports-centered schedule represents the change in direction for Fox, which sold off its 21st Century Fox television and film departments to Disney back in December.



8 – 10:30 p.m. – Fox College Football

Held for Midseason

While many of the network’s series have their spot on the schedule, several more are being held until midseason.



The Passage, legal drama Proven Innocent and the second installment of The Cosmos will be joining the live staging of Rent for the midseason. The final season of Gotham and the second season of The Orville are also slated for the midseason, along with several unscripted series.