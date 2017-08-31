‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Creators Tease New Episodes on the Way

True crime stories like the Serial podcast or Making a Murderer on Netflix have dominated a wide variety of mediums, but back in the ’80s and ’90s, Unsolved Mysteries was the be-all and end-all for bizarre crimes. When speaking with Decider, original show creators John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer revealed their plans to move forward with an all-new series.

“We are actively talking to a couple of broadcasters who have shown interest, and we’re very optimistic that we’ll have something by way of new episodes by the end of the year,” Cosgrove explained in a statement. “It’s too early to go into much detail, but we’ve had our research producers look into possible stories and they’ve found some excellent ones which can be ready to go quickly.”

The first hints that the series could potentially return came from a Reddit AMA back in April in which the creators explained they were pursuing bringing the series back to life, claiming they were “reaching out to networks.” Whether a network has officially signed on or if the duo will make new episodes regardless before shopping it out is currently unclear.

The show began in the late ’80s as a special event, but its popularity grew so quickly that it was expanded into a weekly show. Robert Stack hosted the program that explored cryptozoology, true crime, and extraterrestrials from 1987 to 2002. The show went on hiatus from 2002 to 2008, when Spike resumed the series with new host Dennis Farina. Unfortunately, this new incarnation of the series couldn’t achieve the same success as the version hosted by Stack and was canceled in 2010.

Despite the show itself going off the air, an Unsolved Mysteries website remained open, not only allowing visitors to submit their own stories but also opening up communication to receive tips about old cases.

Many of the show’s episodes are now available on Amazon Prime and Hulu.

For an entire generation that grew up watching the series, it provided them with countless nightmares, ranging from those based on actual crimes to otherworldly threats.