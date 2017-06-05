‘UnREAL’ Season 3 Delayed Until 2018

Bad news, UnREAL fans! Lifetime just confirmed that season 3 of the critically acclaimed series won’t be returning until 2018, despite having wrapped the second season last August, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Star Constance Zimmer first broke the news on Twitter, posting a selfie with co-star Shiri Appleby as she pleaded with fans to “hang in there” until the show comes back in “the first part of 2018.”

UnREAL’s third season is switching things up by introducing Everlasting‘s first “suitress.” Behind the scenes, the Bachelor parody underwent a major change, as the series’ showrunner was replaced after the show was named one of the Worst Shows of 2016, after being labeled one of the Best Shows of 2015.

Will you keep watching the series, despite the delay?