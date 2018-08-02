Ultimate Ninja Challenge: Exclusive Sneak Peek at Discovery’s New Survival Series

Discovery Channel’s new series, Ultimate Ninja Challenge, premieres this Sunday, and we have an exclusive first look clip at the action.

Ultimate Ninja Challenge pits people from all backgrounds against the ancient and brutal training of ninjutsu, as taught by Jinichi Kawakami, the “last living Ninja.” The clip comes from the premiere episode, “Enduring Swam Conditions,” which will see the would-be Ninja in some murky situations up in the Pacific Northwest.

The three disciples are within eye-shot of wild bears as they traipse through the forest, trying to interpret their mission. One contestant — Dan, a survivalist — struggles with the counter-intuitive nature of the task. One of his allies, a Jiu Jitsu instructor named Danielle, lets him know that things are likely not as easy as they seem.

“I think that our mission is not complete to just be here,” she points out.

Their third compatriot is J.D., an ex-army infantryman who reads out the instructions for the challenge verbatim.

“‘Your mission is simple: you must survive extremes of cold and wet,’” he recites. “‘Here, you must take shelter in the freezing swamp, and you must endure these elements.’”

After that, the three decide that there is no avoiding it — they need to take a plunge into the freezing water.

This is just one of the many harrowing tasks the contestants will be faced with over the course of the series, according to Discovery. Before the season is over, they will be faced with an overnight stay on an icy glacier, crossing a raging river, escaping imprisonment, and more. All the while, they will battle their own bodies as they suffer from sleep deprivation, hunger and dehydration to test their willpower and stamina.

The participants were chosen because they each live “the life of a ‘warrior’” in some way or another. In addition to the three experts shown in the clip, they include a UFC fighter, a veteran fireman and other martial arts experts. However, none have an experience with the sacred Kuji principles of the ninja, upon which Kawakami is the world’s leading — and perhaps only — expert.

The show’s rules are unforgiving as well. If they fail to complete any of the missions, the contestants will be sent home at once. If anyone makes it through all 24 days, they will travel to Iga City, Japan, where they will face one final challenge.

The show comes from creator Charlie Foley, who is known for his work on shows like River Monsters, Ice Lake Rebels and Tanked. He worked in collaboration Vaibhav Bhatt, who has worked with him on TV documentaries like This is A.I. and The Cannibal in the Jungle. Both are executive producing Ultimate Ninja Challenge for Discovery’s Original Content Group.

Additional EPs include David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Stephen Rankin and David Burris for Renegade 83, and Joseph Boyle and Michael Gara for Discovery.

Ultimate Ninja Challenge premiers this Sunday, Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.