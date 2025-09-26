‘Ugly Betty’ Stars to Launch Rewatch Podcast

Two Ugly Betty stars are hopping on the rewatch podcast train.

Deadline reports that Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato will be launching their own podcast as they look back on their time on the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Viva Betty: An Ugly Betty Rewatch will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 2, days after the ABC dramedy’s 19th anniversary, which is on Sunday. It will be a weekly podcast that reunites Ortiz and Indelicato, who portrayed mother-son duo Hilda and Justin Suarez. Even though there will be a lot of nostalgia that is one of the reasons why they’re doing the podcast, “Ortiz and Indelicato look forward to spotlighting the groundbreaking series’ cultural impact.”

(Photo by Patrick Harbron/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Based on the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea, and developed by the late Silvio Horta, Ugly Betty premiered in 2006 and ran for four seasons and 85 episodes until 2010. The series starred America Ferrera as the titular Betty Suarez, who, although lacking a fashion sense, suddenly lands a job at a trendy, high-fashion magazine in Manhattan. Hilda was Betty’s older sister and a single mom to Justin.

“It’s beyond my wildest dreams to be hosting Viva Betty with Ana,” said Indelicato. “I’m so excited to have the perfect excuse to spend even more time with my best friend and catch up with our Ugly Betty family.”

“Ugly Betty was more than just a TV show for me – it was a family, an experience that shaped my life in ways I’ll never forget,” added Ortiz. “Getting to revisit those stories and reunite with the cast and crew who made them so special feels like coming home. I can’t wait to relive the magic with Mark and share it with old fans and a whole generation.”

(Photo by Karen Neal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Surprisingly, Viva Betty is actually not the first Ugly Betty rewatch podcast. Cast members Michael Urie and Becki Newton launched Still Ugly in February, but they only made it to the ninth episode of Season 1 before going on hiatus. In April, they told fans they were “taking a short break,” but no new episodes have dropped since then.

Meanwhile, Viva Betty will bring on guests who were part of the cast and crew, like stars Ferrera, Tony Plana, Vanessa Williams, Judith Light, Urie and Newton, as well as pilot director Richard Shepard, and Teri Weinberg, who served as EP on Ugly Betty and is EP for Viva Betty.

(Photo by Patrick Harbron/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) ANA ORTIZ, AMERICA FERRERA, MARK INDELICATO

The ensemble cast also included Eric Mabius, Alan Dale, Ashley Jensen, Rebecca Romijn, Kevin Sussman, Christopher Gorham, and Daniel Eric Gold. Fans can watch along with Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato starting Oct. 2 for Viva Betty, which is a co-production between Propagate Content and iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Podcast Network, because all four seasons are streaming on Hulu.

“There aren’t many stories of us in mainstream media that truly and respectfully represent the joy and amazing nuances of being Latino,” said Leo Gomez, head of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Podcast Network. “Ugly Betty did that and created an unprecedented impact on American pop culture at large. That’s the power of authenticity. We’re thrilled to partner with Ana, Mark, and the team at Propgate to revisit a show that touched so many lives from all walks of life.”