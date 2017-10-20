Here Is the TV Show People Are Paying the Most Attention To

As longtime fans of shows written or produced by Tina Fey know, her shows are crammed with jokes and if you’re not paying attention, you might miss them. That’s likely why NBC‘s Great News is the most closely watched show of the 2017-2018 TV season so far according to TVision.

Great News, which stars Briga Heelan, doesn’t get great ratings from Nielsen, only earning a 1.3 rating among adults in the 18-49 demographic for its Sept. 28 premiere, TV By The Numbers reports. But TVision’s statistics show that whoever is watching the sitcom is paying really close attention to it. The show scored 159.4 on TVision’s “Attention Index.”

As TV By The Numbers explains, TVision has devices in 2,000 homes, covering 7,000 TV viewers in the top eight TV markets. The small device tracks how many seconds viewers spend glued to the TV when a show is on.

Surprisingly, Great News isn’t the only network show with middling Nielsen ratings that has high “Attention Index” scores. ABC‘s American Housewife, which averages a 1.4 18-49 rating, came in second with a 159 score. The low-rated ABC series Ten Days In The Valley has a 145.5 score, although its 18-49 rating average is only 0.5.

CBS‘s Young Sheldon, which drew a 3.8 18-49 rating when its pilot aired last month, had a 157.3 score on the “Attention Index.” Will & Grace, which airs on NBC before Great News, has a 157 “Attention Index” score and a 3.0 18-49 rating.

TVision bills itself as the “only source for TV attention data” and sells its statistics to TV networks and advertisers. It was founded by Yan Liu and Dan Schuffman.

Schiffman told TV By The Numbers that TVision’s statistics tell clients “what type of content gets people to not look at their phones,” adding, “If the content is that good, you’re probably not going to look down at your Instagram notifications.”