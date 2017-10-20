TV Ratings: ‘Chicago Fire’ Holds Steady, ‘Scandal’ Matches Series Lows

On a night where most shows had trouble picking up steam, dipping from their previous week’s ratings, Chicago Fire managed to hold its own. The NBC series brought in 6.3 million viewers at 10 p.m., and scored a 1.1 in the demo ratings.

The network’s hit comedy Superstore (4.2 mil/1.1) also managed to stay steady this week. The rest of NBC’s lineup – The Good Place (3.9 mil/1.1), Will & Grace (6.5 mil/1.7) and Great News (3.8 mil/0.8) – saw very slight dips from last Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

ABC didn’t have quite a good a night, as all of its programs posted low ratings. Both Scandal (4.7 mil/1.1) and How to Get Away With Murder (3.6 mil/0.9) tied or matched series lows. The annual presentations of The Great Pumpkin (6 mil/1.4) and Toy Story of TERROR! (4.8 mil/1.1) were down from last year’s presentations.

More: First Set Video From Grey’s Anatomy Spin-off

On Fox, Gotham (2.71 mil/0.8) hit series lows, despite the highly-anticipated debut of popular comic villain, Solomon Grundy.

Thursday’s other superhero show, The CW’s Arrow (1.5 mil/0.6), held steady versus its premiere last week. Its lead-in, Supernatural (1.9 mil/0.6) dipped slightly.

Over on CBS, Thursday Night Football (9.9 mil/2.9) was down from last week’s presentation.

Up Next: First Look at ABC’s Roseanne Revival