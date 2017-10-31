CBS Takes Massive Hit Without These Shows on Monday

With The Big Bang Theory back to airing at its usual time on Thursday nights, CBS‘ Monday lineup is suffering, the Monday average down 27 percent in audience and 38 percent in demo versus last week.

Kevin Can Wait opened the night and managed to fare the best, raking in 6.3 million viewers during its live airing and maintaining its 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demo. Down nearly 40 percent in the same demo and nearly 30 percent in overall viewers, 9JKL came in with 5.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating. Superior Donuts (4.8 mil/0.8) opened season 2 with a 50 percent drop in both measures from its season 1 premiere. As far as the rest of the night on CBS, Me Myself & I (4 mil/0.7) and Scorpion (4.8 mil/0.7) followed the same trend of lowered measures.

On NBC, The Voice (9.4 mil/1.9) slipped minimally in the demo, meanwhile, The Brave (4.7 mil/0.8) dropped to a series low in both measures.

The CW’s Supergirl (1.83/0.5) and Valor (1 mil/0.2) each gained more viewership this week, while Fox’s The Gifted (3.5 mil/1.1) saw a better demo measure than last week.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars (10.1 mil/1.1) dipped in demo, but The Good Doctor (10.9 mil/2.0) was up.