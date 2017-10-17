TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Wins Monday Night, ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Dips Again

Before Big Bang Theory moves over to Thursdays next month, the hit CBS sitcom is leaving its mark on Monday nights. Despite a slight drop from last week, Big Bang won the night with 12.6 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating.

Unfortunately, Kevin Can Wait hasn’t had the same kind of success as its predecessor. Airing an hour after Big Bang, the Kevin James sitcom saw yet another drop with 6.1 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As for the rest of the CBS lineup, 9JKL (6.8 mil/1.3) saw a slight dip, while Me, Myself & I (4.3mil/0.8) and Scorpion (4.8 mil/0.8) stayed steady.

More: Howard and Bernadette Reveal Baby’s Gender on Big Bang Theory

Over on ABC, The Good Doctor continues its dominance during the 10 o’clock hour. The freshman medical drama grabbed 10.9 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, following a rise for Dancing with the Stars (9.8 mil/1.5).

On NBC, The Voice (10.1 mil/2.3) and The Brave (5.2 mil/1.0) both dipped slightly, as did the Fox comic book dramas Lucifer (3.1 mil/0.8) and The Gifted (3.5 mil/1.1).

Up Next: Shemar Moore Returns in Criminal Minds Promo

It was a rough night for The CW, as Supergirl (1.75 mil/0.5) tied its smallest audience ever, and military drama Valor (1 mil/0.2) continued to disappoint.