‘American Idol’ Revival Helps ABC Belt out 40-Month High in Ratings

ABC’s revival of American Idol is proving to be a winner in TV ratings.

Debuting on a new network with different judges and a different take, the revival of the hit singing competition is already winning. In its first outing since its series finale on Fox in April 2016, American Idol delivered ABC an average 2.3 key demo rating and 10.3 million viewers over its two-hour premiere. In comparison, the final season of the singing competition’s run on Fox averaged 9.3 million viewers and a 2.25 key demo rating, TV Line reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While those numbers may not be enough to give NBC‘s The Voice a run for its money, they are certainly a solid restart, bringing the network its best rating since at least November 2014 and its largest audience since October 2012. The show, which consists of a brand new panel of judges including Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, was immediately a hit with the audience, who didn’t realize how much they missed the hit show until it came back on their screens.

Meanwhile, other networks had a less than spectacular Sunday night.

NBC’s Ninja Warrior, which aired in a three-hour timeslot, 3.6 million viewers and a 0.8 rating. Following the sports entertainment competition, Timeless was down from its freshmen finale (3.4 mil/0.9) and its season 1 average (4.6 mil/1.1) with only 3 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

CBS saw many shows return from eight-week breaks, all performing all down in numbers as they attempted to compete against American Idol. Down 11% and two tenths, NCIS: Los Angeles saw an audience of 8 million viewers and grabbed a 0.9 rating. Following suit, Madam Secretary (6.3 mil/0.6) slipped 14% and one tenth, tying its all-time demo low.

On Fox, O.J. Simpson: The Last Confession? Averaged 4.4 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.