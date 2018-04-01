TV Premiere Dates to Look out for in Spring 2018

There might be a few more weeks of winter, but we are already looking forward to Spring TV.

From returning favorites to brand new shows about to become America’s obsession, we are rounding out the premiere dates for network, cable, premium and streaming TV shows coming from February to April.

Scroll through and mark you calendars:

1) FEBRUARY 11

8 p.m. ET: Our Cartoon President (Showtime)

9 p.m. ET: Here and Now (HBO), Homeland (Showtime) [Season Premiere]

February 12

9 p.m. ET: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

10 p.m. ET: American Dad (TBS), Model Squad: Fashion Week (E!)

February 13

8 p.m. ET: Bachelor Winter Games (ABC)

February 16

Streaming: Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon Studios), Everything Sucks (Netflix)

February 18

Streaming: The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale (Netflix)

11 p.m. ET: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

February 23

Streaming: Seven Seconds (Netflix), The Tick (Amazon)

February 25

7 p.m. ET: Fear Factor (MTV)

9 p.m. ET: Ash vs. Evil Dead (Starz) [season premiere], The Walking Dead (AMC)[midseason premiere]

February 26

8 p.m. ET: The Voice (NBC) [Season Premiere]

9 p.m. ET: iZombie (CW)[Season Premiere]

9:30 p.m. ET: Living Biblically (CBS)

10 p.m. ET: UnREAL (Lifetime)[season premiere], Good Girls (NBC), McMafia (AMC w/ full season on AMC Premiere)

10:30 p.m. ET: Final Space (TBS)

February 27

10 p.m. ET : Unsolved (USA)

February 28

Streaming: The Looming Tower (Hulu)

8 p.m. ET: Survivor (CBS)

10 p.m. ET: Designated Survivor (ABC, midseason)

March 1

9:30 p.m. ET : A.P. Bio (NBC)

10 p.m. ET : Atlanta (FX), Music City (CMT)

March 2

8 p.m. ET: Once Upon A Time (Midseason Premiere)

10 p.m. ET: Blue Bloods (Midseason Premiere)

March 4

Streaming: The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

March 7

Streaming: Hard Sun (Hulu)

8 p.m. ET: Riverdale (The CW, back from Winter Olympics Break)

9 p.m. ET: Life Sentence (The CW)

10 p.m. ET: Hap and Leonard (Sundance TV) [season premiere], Heathers (Paramount Network)

March 8

Streaming: Jessica Jones (Netflix), The Oath (Crackle)

8:30 p.m. ET: Champions (NBC)

March 9

Streaming: Love (Netflix), Sneaky Pete (Amazon)

March 11

7 p.m. ET: American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World (NBC)

8 p.m. ET: American Idol (ABC), Instinct (CBS)

9 p.m. ET: The Arrangement (E!) [season premiere]

10 p.m. The Royals (E!)[season premiere], Deception (ABC), Timeless (NBC)[season premiere]

March 12

8 p.m. ET: American Idol (ABC)

9 p.m. ET: Mary Kills People (Lifetime)[season premiere]

March 13

10 p.m. ET: Rise (NBC), For The People (ABC)

March 18

7-9 p.m.: Little Big Shots (NBC)

9 p.m.: Genius Junior (NBC)

March 20

8 p.m. ET: Shadowhunters (Freeform)

9 p.m. ET: Rise (NBC, time slot premiere)

10 p.m. ET: You Me Her (Audience Network)

March 22

9 p.m. ET: Station 19 (ABC)

March 23

Streaming: Alexa and Katie (Netflix)

March 25

10 p.m. ET: Trust (FX), Billions (Showtime), Silicon Valley (HBO)

10:30 p.m. ET : Barry (HBO)

March 26

9 p.m. ET: The Terror (AMC)

March 27

8 p.m. ET: Roseanne (ABC)

9:30 p.m. ET: Splitting Up Together (ABC)

March 28

8 p.m. ET: Empire (Fox)[midseason premiere]

8:30 p.m. ET: Alex Inc. (ABC)

9 p.m. ET: Star (Fox)[midseason premiere], Suits (USA Network)[midseason premiere]

10 p.m. ET: The Americans (FX)[season premiere], Ice (Audience Network)

March 29

8 p.m. ET: Siren (Freeform)

March 30

Streaming: A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)

April 1

8 p.m. ET: Jesus Christ Superstar Live (NBC)

April 2

10 p.m. ET: The Crossing (ABC)

April 3

8 p.m. ET: Shadowhunters (Freeform), Roseanne (ABC, time slot premiere)

8:30 p.m. ET: The Middle (ABC, time slot premiere)

10 p.m. ET: Legion (FX)

10:30 p.m. ET: The Last O.G. (TBS)

April 4

8 p.m. ET: Famous In Love (Freeform)

April 5

8 p.m. ET: Jersey Shore Family Reunion (MTV)

10 p.m. ET: Imposters (Bravo)

April 8

Streaming: Howards End (Starz)

8 p.m. ET: Killing Eve (BBC America)

April 10

9:30 p.m. ET: New Girl (Fox)

April 15

10 p.m. ET: Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

April 20

9 p.m. ET: The Originals (CW)

April 22

9 p.m. ET: Westworld (HBO)

10 p.m. ET: Into the Badlands (AMC)

April 24

9 p.m. ET: Genius (National Geographic), The 100 (CW)

April 25

Streaming: The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, first two episodes)

10 p.m.: Brockmire (IFC)

April 26

10 p.m. ET: Quantico (ABC)

April 30

8 p.m. ET: Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

10 p.m. ET: Elementary (CBS), Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science (AMC)