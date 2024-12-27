TV News Anchor Dies 3 Weeks After Cancer Diagnosis: Mark Spain Was 64

Virginia broadcaster Mark Spain, whose signature “Hi sunshines!” greeting brightened countless mornings, succumbed to Stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Dec. 18, just days after sharing plans to begin chemotherapy. The award-winning ABC13 (WSET-TV) anchor’s passing was announced by his wife, Lynita Carter Spain, in an emotional Facebook tribute. “Our family along with the city of Lynchburg lost a man of hope, someone who loves his city and stood for equality, treating others with respect and kindness,” she wrote. “He was a husband, father, brother, friend and a positive light in the community. My first true love.”

The devastating diagnosis came just three weeks before his death. “It’s surreal that it was exactly three weeks ago yesterday that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Lynita shared. “Our family was there with him from the beginning of the fight to the finish, until his very last breath! He fought hard, he stayed positive throughout the battle and wasn’t afraid.”

Spain’s final Facebook message on Dec. 9 reflected his characteristic optimism: “Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer is something I would have never imagined for myself,” he wrote. “I’ll begin chemo on December 16 and we will see how things go.” He added, “My plan is to get through this and become a Cancer Survivor. So, please keep the prayers and positive vibes coming.”

His journalistic journey began as a paperboy for the Cleveland Press, eventually leading to a communications degree from Cleveland State University. Spain’s broadcasting career took him through multiple markets, including Fort Wayne, Erie, Indianapolis, and Cleveland, before a 14-year tenure as an anchor in Jacksonville, Florida. In 2015, he found his final professional home at WSET in Lynchburg.

At ABC13, Spain’s excellence earned multiple accolades, including Best News Anchor from the Association Press of the Virginias in 2018 and 2019. His investigative work garnered an Outstanding News Series award in 2018 and Best Documentary recognition in 2022 from the Virginia Association of Broadcasters, according to Deadline.

WSET celebrated Spain’s impact both on and off camera, noting his fearless approach to challenging topics like capital punishment, vaccines, and gun laws. Beyond the newsroom, his community involvement included raising $75,000 for Jubilee’s media center and mentoring through Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

First Coast News general manager Tim Thomas remembered Spain’s dedication, per People: “He always worked to better the First Coast in every story he produced. Our thoughts are with his wife Lynita and his three children during this difficult time.”

As Lynita faces an unexpected future as a single parent, community support has poured in through a GoFundMe campaign, raising over $28,000 by Dec. 26. “This new journey, one I never thought I’d be on, as a single parent will be a new and challenging one,” she wrote. “God is walking along side us, guiding and protecting us. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.”