TV Host Leaves Network After 43 Years

HSN host Bobbi Ray Carter has bid farewell to the network after 43 years.

The longtime HSN personality, who started in 1983 as the network’s first female live shopping host, made her final appearance on Sunday’s Bobbi’s Big Send Off special, thanking all the viewers who had tuned in to watch her over the past four decades.

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“Hi friends! For 43 years, you have welcomed me into your home — a gift I’ll never take lightly,” she wrote in an Instagram post ahead of Sunday’s special. “What began as a small, hopeful moment in a tiny local studio, became a journey beyond anything I could’ve imagined! Together, we watched HSN grow from those early days into the incredible world of retail it is today.”

“Thanks to you, I am undeniably blessed,” she continued. “Every show, every product and every conversation mattered because you were there. You trusted me and laughed with me, and I’m so grateful for our relationship.”

“To me, this wasn’t just television — it was a special connection,” Carter added. “Your loyalty and kindness have carried me through every season, and I thank you for inviting me into your lives year after year.”

The host concluded, “I embark on my next chapter with a full heart and endless gratitude. I will forever cherish every moment of the past 43 years and all of you who made it possible.”

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 23: Bobbi Ray Carter attends the HSN Daze – 2001 A TV Shopping Odyssey Party at the Oxford Exchange in Tampa on June 23, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Seize The Day Media)

In retirement, Carter told Us Weekly that she plans to spend time with her family, including husband Jerry Carter and daughter Noelle, and travel.

“I have a new puppy. I want to travel. I’m looking forward to traveling a lot, and I have all the kids and grandkids,” she told the publication. “I’m a big family person, so spending time with them now, being able to be there for all the birthdays and all the holidays and everything, that’s really what I’m looking forward to.”

And while Carter won’t be appearing on HSN anymore, she assured viewers that they are “in such great hands” with the other hosts.

“I feel every single viewer out there, you are in such great hands,” she said. “The entertainment is going to continue. The great values are going to continue. You’re in great hands with even more exciting things coming.”