TV Host Reveals Nephew Died by Suicide, Shares Message to Help Prevent Further Tragedies

Parenting expert and TV host Dr. Justin Coulson is mourning the loss of his nephew. In a heartbreaking social media post on Nov. 7, the host of Channel Nine's Parental Guidance revealed that his 20-year-old nephew Logan died by suicide.

"My nephew died on Sunday night. He died by suicide," Dr. Coulston shared. "Logan was the most energetic and delightful kid I know. Kind. Fun. Laughing all the time. My kids – his cousins – loved hanging out with Logan, and as his Uncle, I did too. We surfed together at Kirra last year when the surf was as good as it gets; well overhead and absolutely pumping. Surfing was his thing... so much so that he was close to pro."

According to Dr. Coulson, Logan was staying at his grandparents' house "the night he took his life. My mum and dad – his Nan and Pop – found him on Monday morning. Too late to help. Too late to do anything except scream 'No'." He went on to ask, "How do you hold the body of your grandson for the last time? That was what my parents did on Monday morning. How do you call your daughter, still celebrating a special weekend with her husband in Melbourne, and tell her that she needs to come home because her son – only 20 years old – has died? That was also what my parents did on Monday morning. And the ripple effect... as each new person discovers the awful truth. Logan is dead? How? Suicide? No! Not Logan! How can that be? He was so happy. No! Please no." Although Logan left a note, Dr. Coulson said it "won't bring peace or relief to anyone... Because he's dead."

The parenting expert told his followers that he is "not doing so well," adding that his "heart is shattered. Shattered for Logan. But also for his parents and siblings, and for my parents." However, Dr. Coulson said he does not "want sympathy... That's not what this post is for." Instead, Dr. Coulson explained that in the wake of his nephew's death, he wanted to share facts about suicide in the hopes doing so would help prevent further tragedies.

"There are nine suicides every single day in Australia. Seven of those nine suicides each day are men. Two of those nine are women," he wrote. "Suicide is a complex issue and rarely is there just one factor that leads to someone taking their own life... Please, please, please, PLEASE be kind. Be compassionate. Be gentle. Be inclusive. Be supportive. Be less critical and judgmental and more of a cheerleader. Don't be on your kid's back (or your partner/spouse's back). Instead, make sure you've got their back. Love them and make sure they know it. They have to know they matter."

Dr. Coulson also encouraged people to stop saying "I have no word" when they are confronted with tragic news. He said, "we have to find the words, because the words we find tell the stories of those we love. And those stories help us to celebrate their life and our love for them." He encouraged people to "share their stories. Feel their pain. Elevate their experience. Find. The. Words. They're there. And we need to share them." He concluded the post by encouraging anyone struggling or those with a loved one who is struggling to "talk to someone. A relative. A friend. Call Lifeline. Get in touch with Beyond Blue, Gotcha4Life, or the Movember foundation (because, yep... Logan died in a month dedicated to men's mental health: Movember). Talk with a local church leader, a trusted neighbour, someone. Reach out. Tell people they matter."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.