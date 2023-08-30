TV Host Derek Watts Dead at 74

Veteran TV host Derek Watts has died at the age of 74. Two months after he stepped back from his work to focus on his health, Watts died of cancer surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, Aug. 22, television channel M-Net confirmed, sharing in a statement, per Mail & Guardian, "our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of his Carte Blanche family."

Watts was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022, according to the Daily Maverick. In April of this year, he was admitted to the ICU following a suspected stroke while vacationing with his family. In a video update at the time, Watts told his fans, "Looks scary, but collapsed with a suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and dispatched to super-pro Milpark Hospital ICU." However, in June, Watts announced that he would be stepping away from TV to focus on his health, saying the cancer had spread to his lungs.

The beloved TV presenter was born in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, his family moving Bulawayo when he was five. Watts got his start in journalism as a writer for The Herald in Zimbabwe before moving to South Africa, where he joined the SABC. He went on to appear on South African TV for more than three decades, appearing as part of the investigative TV program Carte Blanche since its inception in 1988.

"Having been with Carte Blanche from the beginning, Derek became synonymous with the show, and we acknowledge that it's largely because of him that we have become who we are," Carte Blanche executive producer John Webb said in a statement. "Derek was a consummate professional and a dyed-in-the-wool television journalist. But, more importantly, he was a profoundly decent and kind man. We will miss him."

Watt's former Carte Blanche co-host Ruda Landman told News24 that Watt's passing felt like "a huge sinkhole." She added of the presenter, "he was always ready. His jokes always caught me off guard. We were different personalities, meaning the show had a wider range and reached more of our viewers in their hearts." On X, formerly Twitter, the official Carte Blanche account said Watts "broke boundaries, opened up worlds, exposed the truth, held those in power accountable and won over hearts while doing all of it."

Following Watts' passing, M-Net granted all DSTV subscribers access to its channel on Sunday, Aug. 27 for a special tribute to the late presenter that aired on Carte Blanche. The television program also invited fans to share tributes of their own, one person writing, "what a fitting tribute to such a gentle giant. May his legacy continues to live in each one of you. Condolences Carteblance family. May his soul rest in perfect peace."