'Stranger Things' Star Teases Season 5 Amid Writers Strike

Fans may have to wait a bit longer to return to Hawkins. Amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America's strike, which began on May 2 after it and the major Hollywood studios failed to reach a new contract, production on Stranger Things Season 5 has seemingly come to a standstill. Speaking to ComicBook.com while promoting Peacock's Shooting Stars, series star Caleb McLaughlin, who stars on the hit show as Lucas Sinclar, confirmed that there has been little movement on the fifth on final season since the strike began, but that didn't stop him from teasing the final episodes.

"I haven't had a chance [to read the script] but I have an idea of what's going to happen. I know some stuff," McLaughlin said. "Right now, we're supporting the writers. I think it's going to be good, though. I think it's going to be really good. I think people are going to be happy. I don't know too much that is going to happen, but until the writers' strike is over, I'll be able to get more information."

McLaughlin's comments come just a few weeks after series creators the Duffer Brothers confirmed that Stranger Things Season 5 was among the long list of TV series impacted by the strike, which marks the WGA's first work stoppage since 2008. Writers are seeking better wages in the streaming era and a commitment to longer work periods and larger writers' rooms. In a tweet, the Duffer Brothers wrote, "writing does not stop when filming begins. While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then – over and out. #wgastrong." The WGA's strike guidelines bar writers from doing any writing services, including work on scripts finished before the strike began.

Prior to the production delay, David Harbour, who stars as Jim Hopper, said production on Season 5 was set to begin in June. Currently, Season 5 is delayed indefinitely, meaning it is unclear when filming will begin or when the season will come to Netflix.

Season 5 will mark the final season for the popular Netflix series, which has continued to smash records. In February 2022, the Duffer Brothers confirmed that Stranger Things will end after Season 5, the two writing in an open letter to fans that "we are now hurtling toward our finale." The first four seasons of the hit show are streaming on Netflix.