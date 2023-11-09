TV Anchor Mourns Death of Show's Producer 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy

Lorraine Kelly announced on her show Monday that Hannah Hawkins, 33, a British television network ITV team member, had passed away. In 2020, the producer was diagnosed with breast cancer. After going into remission the following year, she learned that her cancer had returned two days before she gave birth to her son Rory in August, reported Daily Mail.

As Kelly, 63, announced the heartbreaking news to her viewers, she said, "We have some very sad news to share with you all. Our producer Hannah Hawkins died just before the weekend after discovering that her cancer had returned only a few months ago, just shortly after she gave birth to her beautiful boy Rory. She was amazing and raising awareness for breast cancer, including taking part in the coppafeel trek across the Sahara last year."

Kelly continued, "It's horrific for her husband and her wee baby. He will have the photos of his mum and will be told by everyone just what she was like. She was a lovely lovely woman and a much loved part of the team."

On Sunday, Hannah's husband, Tom, posted the sad news of Hannah's death on Instagram. He shared a picture of her holding their son Rory, and wrote, "Hannah Hawkins 11.12.89 – 3.11.23. For someone who's love language was gift giving, leaving us they day before my birthday was really not the one. I wish you'd kept the receipt. There is no way I can pay tribute or sum you up in one post. In fact I could write an essay on how unfair this is. That you miss out on seeing Rory growing up, that he won't be able to feel the love of his mum, and that this terrible illness took hold so quickly."

The post continued, "But that's not how you saw it. The remarkable person that you were, the phrase you used so many times over the last few weeks – and it set me off every time; "I'm so at peace with the life I've lived" is something we can all admire. The fact that right until the end you were putting others feelings first and making us all laugh was just you to a tee.

"Your life can be defined simply by love, friendship and strength and I'll make sure these are cornerstones of Rory's life. I want him to know how much everyone loved his mum, and how much love you gave. How you would say to me in any of my dark moments, 'remember you are so loved.'"

It concluded, "I want him to know that you were someone who could walk into a room of strangers and come out having made friends for life, and that our social calendar was always so full we physically couldn't fit in everyone we wanted to see. I also want him to know the bravery you showed everyday, facing into anything life threw at you with strength of a warrior, a smile on your face and laughter in your eyes. This is the legacy you leave for our little boy, this and so much more. Thank you for 13 amazing years. even brighter than the moon. [love] forever."

After working at Capital Radio for two years, Hannah joined Kelly in September 2022. As Hannah documented her battle with cancer, she revealed that during the Covid lockdowns, she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. Rare and aggressive, triple-negative breast cancer lacks any of the common receptors that are found in other types of cancer.

When the mother-of-one noticed discharge and a lump in her breast, she sought medical attention and was diagnosed. After one round of IVF, 23 rounds of chemotherapy, a lumpectomy, and nine radiation treatments, she was declared cancer-free. In the months following her all-clear, Hannah participated in a charity trek across the Sahara to raise funds for CoppaFeel! and launched a social media campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer.

In August, Hannah and Tom welcomed their son Rory. However, two days before giving birth, Hannah learned that her cancer had returned. An Instagram selfie she posted last month showed her inside the hospital as she told her followers, "Well. This is certainly not where I planned spending maternity leave, where's the coffee shops & rhyme time? 2 days before our sleep thief Rory was born we were told the worse news you'll ever hear. It's back & it's back with a vengeance. It wants the last laugh."

She wrote, "We were throw into talk of induction, to meet our baby 3 weeks earlier than planned so I could crack on with scans & plans. We sat in the hospital knowing we were about to meet our baby & life was going to change in more ways than we could have ever predicted."

"30hrs after meeting Rory I was was wheeled to the CT scanner, motherhood and cancer patient life had begun hand in hand. (Getting on a CT bed after a c section was no joke)," Hannah added.

"There are no words tbh. We are trundling through newborn life (why does no one tell you how hard it is?! I owe apologies to all my friends with children, I thought I supported you, it was not enough) with a dollop of hospital appointments, scans and a&e trips thrown in for fun."

"New mum guilt is through the roof being away from Rory so much, but I know it's for him. Today is my 3rd bag of poison (chemo) & I've had a dash of immunotherapy (a small win in all this that I qualified for it) so far. I feel… Well I have no choice but to feel optimistic. We are doing what we need to do to stop these tumours in their tracks, we're taking the little control we have, that's all we can do. That & pray to all gods that it's working."

Hannah continued, "So if you've messaged congratulating us about Rory saying 'how are are you?' And you've been ignored; this is why. It's an impossible question. I repeat, there are no words. (Despite me managing this essay!) I'm useless on my phone these days, but please know your well wishes were/are appreciated It's corny as hell. But take life seriously – & I don't mean be serious, be silly, search out the joy, do that adventure, make that brave decision – you're only here once & none of us know how long for."

"I'll try & keep updating; writing really bloody helped last time so hopefully it does this time, even though the words are harder to find. Lots of love xxxx." Hannah's former co-worker and Capital Radio presenter has set up a legacy fund for her son Rory in her memory.